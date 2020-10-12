EverGreenCoin (EGC) Hits Market Capitalization of $315,679.97

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. EverGreenCoin has a market capitalization of $315,679.97 and $20.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00052291 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,564.90 or 1.00052994 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00629075 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.10 or 0.01004466 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00105029 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Coin Profile

EverGreenCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,465,481 coins. The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

