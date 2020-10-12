Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.14

Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.14 and last traded at $36.10, with a volume of 293916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVTC. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Evertec in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Evertec from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Evertec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, 140166 raised their price target on Evertec from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Evertec had a return on equity of 45.03% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Evertec Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Evertec by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,308,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,371,000 after purchasing an additional 878,412 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evertec by 120.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 401,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 219,191 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Evertec by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 599,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after acquiring an additional 200,390 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 571,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after acquiring an additional 199,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Evertec by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 327,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 162,242 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evertec Company Profile (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

