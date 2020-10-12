EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

EVRZF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EVRAZ from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered EVRAZ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. EVRAZ presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of EVRZF opened at $4.60 on Friday. EVRAZ has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69.

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

