Expanse (EXP) Market Capitalization Achieves $955,907.22

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Expanse has a market cap of $955,907.22 and approximately $7,314.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0508 or 0.00000440 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

