Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,799 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.2% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.74. The company had a trading volume of 29,228,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,359,432. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $73.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

