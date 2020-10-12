Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lowered by First American Bank

First American Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 801,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,042,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,537,000 after purchasing an additional 304,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,383,010,000 after buying an additional 893,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.74. 29,228,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,359,432. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average is $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

