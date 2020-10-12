Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) to announce $99.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmer Bros’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.84 million to $102.00 million. Farmer Bros posted sales of $138.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmer Bros will report full year sales of $466.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $461.50 million to $471.76 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $543.68 million, with estimates ranging from $535.00 million to $552.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $81.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.65 million. Farmer Bros had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Farmer Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Farmer Bros by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,410. The firm has a market cap of $82.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90. Farmer Bros has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $17.38.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

