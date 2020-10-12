Feathercoin (FTC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10,490.00

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $10,490.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000202 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 63.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 294,322,600 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.