Financial Contrast: Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) versus AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) and AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Analog Devices has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXT has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.6% of Analog Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of AXT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Analog Devices shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of AXT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Analog Devices and AXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analog Devices 20.14% 14.80% 8.07% AXT -3.41% -1.46% -1.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Analog Devices and AXT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Analog Devices $5.99 billion 7.70 $1.36 billion $5.15 24.26 AXT $83.26 million 3.13 -$2.60 million ($0.07) -90.86

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than AXT. AXT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Analog Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Analog Devices and AXT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Analog Devices 0 8 15 0 2.65 AXT 0 3 1 0 2.25

Analog Devices presently has a consensus target price of $127.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.03%. AXT has a consensus target price of $6.40, indicating a potential upside of 0.63%. Given Analog Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Analog Devices is more favorable than AXT.

Summary

Analog Devices beats AXT on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure. It also provides power management and reference products for power management and conversion applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and microelectromechanical systems technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes to sense rotation, and inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom. In addition, the company offers isolators for various applications, such as universal serial bus isolation in patient monitors; and smart metering and satellite applications, as well as digital signal processing products for high-speed numeric calculations. The company serves clients in industrial, automotive, consumer, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives in the United States, the rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and the rest of Asia, as well as through its Website. It has a strategic collaboration with Pinpoint Science Inc. to advance the development and manufacture of novel nanosensor diagnostics. Analog Devices, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc. researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging. It also provides semi-insulating gallium arsenide (GaAs) substrates for applications in power amplifiers, direct broadcast television, transistors, satellite communications, and solar cells; and semi-conducting GaAs substrates that are used in 3-D sensing, data center communication, high brightness LEDs, lasers, near-infrared sensors, printer head lasers and LEDs, optical couplers, solar cells, and night vision goggles, as well as laser machining, cutting, and drilling. In addition, the company offers germanium (Ge) substrates for use in satellite solar cells, optical sensors and detectors, terrestrial concentrated photo voltaic cells, multi-junction solar cells for satellites, and infrared detectors. Further, it provides materials, including raw gallium, gallium alloys, InP poly-crystal, high purity gallium, arsenic, Ge, Ge dioxide, pyrolytic boron nitride crucibles, and boron oxide. AXT, Inc. sells its products through direct salesforce in the United States, China, and Europe, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was formerly known as American Xtal Technology, Inc. and changed its name to AXT, Inc. in July 2000. AXT, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

