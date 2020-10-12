Financial Contrast: POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) and Beam Global (OTCMKTS:BEEM)

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for POET Technologies and Beam Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Beam Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

POET Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 240.91%. Beam Global has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.26%. Given POET Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than Beam Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Beam Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares POET Technologies and Beam Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $4.43 million 29.07 -$5.95 million ($0.04) -11.00 Beam Global $5.11 million 20.42 -$3.93 million ($0.88) -17.73

Beam Global has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than POET Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

POET Technologies has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Global has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies N/A -147.28% -102.91% Beam Global -74.75% -66.50% -51.61%

Summary

POET Technologies beats Beam Global on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semi-conductor products in the United States, Canada, and Singapore. It offers optical light source products and photonic integrated devices for the sensing, data and tele communications, medical, instrumentation, industrial, defense, and security markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Beam Global Company Profile

Envision Solar International, Inc. engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

