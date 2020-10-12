First American Bank Has $12.14 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First American Bank lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.27.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $11.16 on Friday, reaching $464.70. 1,066,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,871. The company has a market capitalization of $183.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $465.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $428.09 and a 200 day moving average of $371.61.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,055.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

