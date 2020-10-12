First American Bank Has $13.24 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First American Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 0.8% of First American Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First American Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 42.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 177,179 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total transaction of $45,931.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,968.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,791 shares of company stock valued at $9,347,989 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.98.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,107,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,607,381. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

