First American Bank Has $8.33 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First American Bank reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 46.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,091,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,895 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,520,000 after buying an additional 1,907,982 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1,697.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,897,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,954,000 after buying an additional 1,792,160 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,131,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 287.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,126,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,565,000 after acquiring an additional 835,844 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,864.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $1,153,426.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.85 on Friday, hitting $150.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,209,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,487,808. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $151.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

