First American Bank Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First American Bank reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.00. 12,260,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,264,011. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.13. The company has a market capitalization of $138.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lowered Chevron to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Securiti decreased their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

