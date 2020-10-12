First Republic Bank (FRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect First Republic Bank to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC opened at $123.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.69. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $125.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.76.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.