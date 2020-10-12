First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.76.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of FRC traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.69. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,989,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,552,000 after buying an additional 100,902 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,486,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,158,000 after purchasing an additional 593,575 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,020,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,128,000 after buying an additional 1,054,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,804,000 after acquiring an additional 128,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,686,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,778,000 after purchasing an additional 307,383 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

