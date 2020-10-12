First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FFR) Shares Gap Down to $40.33

First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FFR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.33, but opened at $36.55. First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund shares last traded at $36.55, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72.

Get First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period.

About First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FFR)

First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield of an equity index called the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Index (the Index).

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.