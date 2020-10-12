FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

FirstCash stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.51. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $96.40.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $412.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.55 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

