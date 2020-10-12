FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Hits New 1-Year High at $137.08

FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $137.08 and last traded at $137.08, with a volume of 60 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.65.

Several research firms recently commented on FSV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on FirstService from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FirstService from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on FirstService from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.61 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.01 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FirstService Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently -10.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of FirstService by 69.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 34,760 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

