Flash (FLASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.21 Million

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. In the last week, Flash has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Flash has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and $1,071.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00266757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00097621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00038418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.99 or 0.01496507 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00157769 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash’s genesis date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

