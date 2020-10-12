FLO Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.34 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. FLO has a total market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $21,880.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FLO has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One FLO coin can now be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00051159 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 305.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000150 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

