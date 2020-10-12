Flowchain Price Hits $0.94 on Major Exchanges (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, Flowchain has traded up 202.1% against the US dollar. One Flowchain token can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00008116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. Flowchain has a market cap of $827,881.31 and approximately $24.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040994 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $568.69 or 0.04917932 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00053148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031353 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 881,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin.

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

