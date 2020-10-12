Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Stock analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.65% from the stock’s previous close.

FLUX stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,107. Flux Power has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $103.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.50.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

