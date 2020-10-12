FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 701 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 50.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $874,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark raised Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.96.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.70. 10,662,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,575,359. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.74.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

