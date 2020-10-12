FNY Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Walmart by 6.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,761 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,171 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 72.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 367,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 153,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $499,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,563,837. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,831,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,721,485. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $151.33. The stock has a market cap of $404.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.03.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

