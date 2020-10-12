FOAM (FOAM) Price Hits $0.0334 on Top Exchanges

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One FOAM token can now be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. Over the last week, FOAM has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar. FOAM has a market capitalization of $10.06 million and $21,432.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00266236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00099894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00037970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.78 or 0.01475119 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00157302 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,535,991 tokens. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

