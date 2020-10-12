Forum Merger (NASDAQ:FMCIU) Shares Gap Up to $27.50

Shares of Forum Merger Corp (NASDAQ:FMCIU) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.50, but opened at $32.76. Forum Merger shares last traded at $32.78, with a volume of 113 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95.

About Forum Merger (NASDAQ:FMCIU)

Forum Merger II Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

