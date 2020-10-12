Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Franco Nevada from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Franco Nevada stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.05. The stock had a trading volume of 430,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,390. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.69, a PEG ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.65. Franco Nevada has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $166.11.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $195.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Franco Nevada will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Franco Nevada by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,318,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,000,199,000 after buying an additional 49,368 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,981,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,969 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,138,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,422,000 after purchasing an additional 321,761 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 100.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,583,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,201,000 after buying an additional 1,293,102 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,616,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,211,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

