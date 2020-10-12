FunFair Trading Up 13.9% Over Last Week (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 12th. FunFair has a market capitalization of $21.77 million and $330,618.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance, Radar Relay and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00265070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00100316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00037922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.70 or 0.01469884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00156798 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair’s launch date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, Radar Relay, ZB.COM, LATOKEN, C2CX, IDEX, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Livecoin, OKEx, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

