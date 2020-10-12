F&V Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

F&V Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 3.3% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 929,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,455,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 126.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 15.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,054,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $821,982,000 after purchasing an additional 553,220 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 72.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 260,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,828,000 after purchasing an additional 109,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,048,075,000 after purchasing an additional 88,020 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.70. 4,182,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,839. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The firm has a market cap of $138.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.38.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.