F&V Capital Management LLC Has $3.47 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.7% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,996,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,248,841. The stock has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

