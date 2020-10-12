F&V Capital Management LLC Has $6.38 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

F&V Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,510 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. eBay makes up approximately 3.1% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in eBay by 60.5% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $964,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091,030 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $969,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,647 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of eBay by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,162,588,000 after buying an additional 7,736,826 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in eBay by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 8,457,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $443,608,000 after buying an additional 2,808,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of eBay by 31.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,165,598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $480,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,687 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,432.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 41,034 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price target on eBay from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.85.

EBAY traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,658,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,740,028. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average of $47.76. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

