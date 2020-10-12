F&V Capital Management LLC Has $634,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

F&V Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.08. The stock had a trading volume of 15,979,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,280,324. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.73.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

