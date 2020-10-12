F&V Capital Management LLC Increases Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,465 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 2.3% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,156,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,312,247,000 after buying an additional 1,281,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,324,819,000 after acquiring an additional 251,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,245,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,139,748,000 after purchasing an additional 577,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in CVS Health by 91.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,189,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $59.40. 5,698,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,747,307. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

