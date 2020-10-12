F&V Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Facebook by 223.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after buying an additional 177,179 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 7.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.98.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $111,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,156 shares in the company, valued at $564,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,791 shares of company stock valued at $9,347,989 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $264.45. The company had a trading volume of 14,107,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,607,381. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.14. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $753.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

