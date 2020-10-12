F&V Capital Management LLC Sells 1,985 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

F&V Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. FOX makes up about 2.8% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in FOX by 369.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 109,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,137,000 after buying an additional 72,039 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in FOX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 325,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in FOX by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FOX by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 926,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Fox Corp has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.40.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 229,024 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,895,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,013,965.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $2,009,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,612.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

FOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

