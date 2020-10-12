F&V Capital Management LLC Sells 770 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

F&V Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827,922 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,185 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,298 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,278,000 after buying an additional 2,382,876 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.71. 30,201,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,208,801. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.88 and a 200 day moving average of $245.37. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $303.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

