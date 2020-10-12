F&V Capital Management LLC Sells 950 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

F&V Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,320 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. HP accounts for approximately 2.2% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 87.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPQ. UBS Group raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Standpoint Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.03.

In other news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,145.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,175,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,239,912. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

