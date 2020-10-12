Gas (GAS) Achieves Market Cap of $15.67 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, Gas has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00013245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $15.67 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00265070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00100316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00037922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.70 or 0.01469884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00156798 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.