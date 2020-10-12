GB Group (LON:GBG) Sets New 52-Week High at $807.00

GB Group plc (LON:GBG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 807 ($10.54) and last traded at GBX 803 ($10.49), with a volume of 180159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 786 ($10.27).

GBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of GB Group from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 680 ($8.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GB Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 704.25 ($9.20).

Get GB Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 718.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 679.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.95.

GB Group Company Profile (LON:GBG)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.