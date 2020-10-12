Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Hits $1.22 on Major Exchanges

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and approximately $167,786.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00010514 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Hotbit and Ovis.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00267408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00099712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00038108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.85 or 0.01477458 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00157307 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Binance, IDEX, Ovis and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

