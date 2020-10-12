GenesisX Trading Down 23% Over Last 7 Days (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 12th. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. In the last week, GenesisX has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $12,541.36 and approximately $66.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,832,515 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net.

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

