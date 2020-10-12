Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

GAIN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $304.49 million, a P/E ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 182,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 106.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 189,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 97,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 199.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 139,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 92,551 shares in the last quarter. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

