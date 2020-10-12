Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Sets New 12-Month High at $198.03

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $198.03 and last traded at $197.39, with a volume of 551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.82.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLOB. Cowen raised their price objective on Globant from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Globant from $121.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 143.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $182.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.60 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant SA will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 21.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

