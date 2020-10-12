Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Gold Fields from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.30 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $15.25 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.11.

GFI opened at $13.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $14.90.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.0929 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 36.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

