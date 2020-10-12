Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Golden Minerals in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golden Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $0.88.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.43. 1,162,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,157. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.58.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Golden Minerals stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 535,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Golden Minerals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

