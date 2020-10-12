GoldFund (GFUN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $236.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $125,807.76 and $236.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GoldFund has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001765 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001305 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000391 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002512 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000126 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

