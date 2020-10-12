Golem Market Cap Hits $102.17 Million (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, Golem has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One Golem token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000883 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, BitMart, Liqui and Bitbns. Golem has a total market capitalization of $102.17 million and $7.26 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Golem alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00265070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00100316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00037922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.70 or 0.01469884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00156798 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,670,000 tokens. The official website for Golem is golem.network. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Tux Exchange, Iquant, Mercatox, Binance, Huobi, Gate.io, DragonEX, WazirX, OOOBTC, Tidex, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Upbit, HitBTC, BigONE, Liqui, BitMart, ABCC, Zebpay, Bittrex, BitBay, Coinbe, Vebitcoin, Braziliex, YoBit, OKEx, GOPAX, Livecoin, Ethfinex, CoinExchange, Koinex, Bithumb and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.