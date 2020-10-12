Graphcoin (GRPH) Trading Up 55.1% This Week

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the dollar. Graphcoin has a market cap of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graphcoin alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00398119 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00020145 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00012699 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00007806 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010103 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Graphcoin Profile

Graphcoin (GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net.

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graphcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.