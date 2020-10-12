Greenlane Rnwbl (CVE:GRN) Price Target Raised to C$1.25

Greenlane Rnwbl (CVE:GRN) had its target price lifted by Haywood Securities from C$0.80 to C$1.25 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of Greenlane Rnwbl stock opened at C$0.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.42. Greenlane Rnwbl has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Greenlane Rnwbl (CVE:GRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$4.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Greenlane Rnwbl will post 0.0173333 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenlane Rnwbl Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems produce clean renewable natural gas from organic waste sources, including landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste for either injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

